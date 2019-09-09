Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 325,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. 20,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $228,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

