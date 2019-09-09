Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $707,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alibaba Group by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,261,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,874,000 after buying an additional 2,511,401 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,834,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $176.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

