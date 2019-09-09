DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.34

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.54. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 53,693 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

