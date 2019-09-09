CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0226

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinBene and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00675844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002283 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, BCEX, Bibox, DragonEX, OKEx, Koinex, Binance, Zebpay, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

