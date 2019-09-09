Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.60 and last traded at $107.40, approximately 1,220,124 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 890,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

