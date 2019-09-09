Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.60 and last traded at $107.40, approximately 1,220,124 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 890,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.
CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.52.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
