Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.40. Cyanotech shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 156 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cyanotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.