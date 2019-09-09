Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Trading Up 11.5%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 109,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 16,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $55,208.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares in the company, valued at $228,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $39,636 and have sold 65,598 shares valued at $394,149. 39.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.