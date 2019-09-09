Critical Review: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) vs. TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TapImmune has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of TapImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of TapImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cara Therapeutics and TapImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 TapImmune 0 0 5 1 3.17

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. TapImmune has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 108.85%. Given TapImmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TapImmune is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and TapImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -420.97% -68.36% -46.96% TapImmune N/A -83.31% -77.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and TapImmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $13.47 million 69.50 -$74.01 million ($2.06) -11.43 TapImmune $210,000.00 1,135.23 -$147.96 million ($1.67) -3.13

Cara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TapImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TapImmune beats Cara Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of dialysis patients suffering from chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; and in Phase I clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; and Oral CR845/difelikefalin that has completed Phase IIb for treating chronic pain, as well as CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

