CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.2224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 102.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 146.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 143.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

