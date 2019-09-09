Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.15 ($258.31).

Shares of ALV opened at €204.30 ($237.56) on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €203.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.07.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

