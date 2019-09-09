CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Buys £7,500 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Tim Elliott bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,800.08).

Shares of LON:CPP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4.35 ($0.06). 251,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.36. The company has a market cap of $37.54 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.55. CPPGroup Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of CPPGroup from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

