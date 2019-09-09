Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 price target on Corus Entertainment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.36.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 237,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$3.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.18.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

