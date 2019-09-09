Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Corby Spirit and Wine stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.00. Corby Spirit and Wine has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.