Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Corby Spirit and Wine stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.00. Corby Spirit and Wine has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00.

Get Corby Spirit and Wine alerts:

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.