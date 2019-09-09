Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.21.
NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. 1,858,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Copart has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $82.32.
In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,458 shares of company stock worth $20,511,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
