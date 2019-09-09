Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.21.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. 1,858,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Copart has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,458 shares of company stock worth $20,511,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

