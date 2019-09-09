Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.94. Continental Gold shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 275,892 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $776.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Gold Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

