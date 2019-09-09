Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.31. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

