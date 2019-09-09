ContentBox One Day Volume Tops $43,654.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $43,654.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, CPDAX and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007371 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

