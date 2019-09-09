ConocoPhillips’ (RDS/A) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ConocoPhillips from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

RDS/A stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.