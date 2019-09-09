Comparing Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

83.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synovus Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 14 1 3.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.62 billion 3.50 $428.48 million $3.64 10.23 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.48 $27.34 million N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 24.15% 15.11% 1.40% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 17.07% 8.78% 0.87%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

