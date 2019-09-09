Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.52, approximately 196,658 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 353,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

