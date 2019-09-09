Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.97.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $288,151 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,094,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 985.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

