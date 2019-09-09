Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) were down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 2,994,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 210,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Colorado Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colorado Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.