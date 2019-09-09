Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.08

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.08 and traded as low as $21.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $59,683.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 449.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

