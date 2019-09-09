Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Set at $2.00 by Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

CODX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

CODX stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 267.08% and a negative net margin of 7,369.12%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Co-Diagnostics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

