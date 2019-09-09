Cleveland Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Cleveland Research reissued their hold rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

