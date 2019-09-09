Clams Achieves Market Cap of $12.05 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Clams coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00030904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Poloniex. During the last week, Clams has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $20,191.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,391,801 coins and its circulating supply is 3,764,213 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

