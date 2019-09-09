Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,662,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,683,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after purchasing an additional 677,488 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock worth $7,198,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

