ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

