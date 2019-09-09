CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rowe increased their price target on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

