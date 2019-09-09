Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) received a $65.00 target price from research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 1,981,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 131,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $6,767,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201,162 shares of company stock worth $503,176,581 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

