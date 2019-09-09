Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) received a $65.00 target price from research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 1,981,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.
In related news, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 131,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $6,767,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201,162 shares of company stock worth $503,176,581 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.