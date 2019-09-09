CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPYYY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,166. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

