Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $1.81. Celsion shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,309 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

