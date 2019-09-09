Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($20.86).

CA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.37.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

