Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CECO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 312,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Career Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $322,204.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,321.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,387 in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

