Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of CECO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 312,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $322,204.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,321.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,387 in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
