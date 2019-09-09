Cardstack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,252.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Cardstack token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, CoinEx and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $52,252.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.86 or 0.04653066 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,370,456,121 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

