CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of T traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 79,851,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

