CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 267.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. 62,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

