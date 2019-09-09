CapWealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

