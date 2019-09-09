CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

UTX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.30. 1,120,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,169 shares of company stock worth $4,638,444. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

