Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Receives C$33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.60. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$25.33 and a 12-month high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$334.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 63.63%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total value of C$370,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,813,712. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,320 shares of company stock valued at $380,624.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

