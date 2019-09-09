Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 192000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

