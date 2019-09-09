Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 7.8%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.90, 683,175 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 525,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. Cactus’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,907,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cactus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

