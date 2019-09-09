Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of CCMP opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 567.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

