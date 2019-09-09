Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BMTC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 53,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,897. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

