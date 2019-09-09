Bryan Christiansen Sells 3,655 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,714.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 2,566,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSLR. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

