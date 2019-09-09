Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 926,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,048. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

