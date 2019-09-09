Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $9.35

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,562. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

