Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,422 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 225,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

