Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. NuStar Energy posted earnings of ($3.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $27.12. 279,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.53. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $29.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,564,000 after purchasing an additional 488,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 151.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 468,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.