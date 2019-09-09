Brokerages Expect Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post sales of $680.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.53 million. Gannett posted sales of $711.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCI. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gannett stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.79. 36,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

